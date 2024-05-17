Rain and storm chances increase this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to heat up as rain and storm chances increase this weekend.

After the morning fog burns away, our area will heat up nicely in Central Florida.

Our beaches will see highs in the 80s, and our inland counties will be in the 90s.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 93 degrees on Friday afternoon.

Most of Central Florida will stay dry Friday, but parts of Lake and Marion counties could see rain by midday.

Rain and storm chances will increase on Saturday and be even higher on Sunday.

