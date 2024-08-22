Rain and storm chances increase Thursday and into the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another stormy day on Thursday.

Our area will have a slight chance of showers and storms Thursday morning before increasing in the afternoon.

Central Florida will have a 70% chance of seeing rain and storms Thursday afternoon.

Watch: Waterspout forms over Lake Jesup near Sanford

Some of the afternoon storm activity could be strong, with areas seeing a couple of inches of rain.

The extra rain and storms will help to keep our area slightly cooler.

Read: PSL time: Starbucks announces when pumpkin products return

We will see highs in the low-to mid-80s Thursday afternoon.

This summer storm pattern rolls on into the weekend.

Read: Cyber experts say ‘system overload’ caused Florida election websites outage

Channel 9 meteorologists are also continuing to monitor the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group