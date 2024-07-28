Local

Rain tampers down for the evening, but may pick back up with possible flooding during the week

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com and Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — The rain is now tampering for the evening in most parts of Central Florida, while some areas are still receiving heavy rain.

Monday’s forecast includes some threats of heavy rain and a marginal risk of excessive rainfall, similar to Sunday.

Tuesday will bring another risk of flooding in spots, with afternoon storms that will lose steam towards the end of the day.

