Rapid heating Thursday to fuel chance for passing showers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will heat up quickly on Thursday.

Our area will see highs near 90 degrees Thursday afternoon.

The warm air will help to fuel a chance for scattered showers in the early afternoon.

See: Woman wearing ‘inspector vest’ takes dog from Daytona Beach neighborhood, police say

Rain chances should remain low until Sunday, and our temperatures will remain high for the foreseeable future.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Highs will stay near 90 degrees for the rest of the week and reach the mid-90s by the middle of next week.

Read: Boeing’s Starliner flight test: Meet the astronauts

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group