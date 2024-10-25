Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida, facing murder-for-hire charge

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Durk was arrested Thursday in Florida.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Durk Banks, faces a charge of murder-for-hire and is currently being held without bond.

Lil Durk was sued earlier this month over the August 2020 killing of a fellow rapper in Chicago.

He is currently in the Broward County Jail, waiting to be transferred to U.S. Marshals.

