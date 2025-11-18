Ready to dive deep? New dark ride set to launch at SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is set to dive into the deep end with the debut of a new ride in 2026.
The theme park is set to launch a groundbreaking new ride, SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, offering visitors an immersive deep-sea adventure.
The ride will be SeaWorld Orlando’s first indoor suspended dark ride, developed in partnership with Vekoma Rides, and promises a unique blend of multi-sensory storytelling and imaginative ride technology.
“SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep redefines what a family attraction can be,” said Conner Carr, vice president of rides and engineering for the park.
Guests will embark on an expedition aboard state-of-the-art submersibles, exploring glowing underwater worlds, sunken shipwrecks, and encountering astonishing sea creatures.
The ride features a smooth, gliding motion system that allows vehicles to swing and rotate through themed environments, creating a cinematic experience.
With immersive audio, dynamic lighting, and a fully indoor setting, SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep offers an experience that lets families embark on a deep-sea expedition regardless of the weather.
Launching in a newly expanded area of the park, the attraction is designed to engage and inspire visitors of all ages.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group