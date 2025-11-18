Ready to dive deep? New dark ride set to launch at SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is set to dive into the deep end with the debut of a new ride in 2026.

The theme park is set to launch a groundbreaking new ride, SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, offering visitors an immersive deep-sea adventure.

The ride will be SeaWorld Orlando’s first indoor suspended dark ride, developed in partnership with Vekoma Rides, and promises a unique blend of multi-sensory storytelling and imaginative ride technology.

“SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep redefines what a family attraction can be,” said Conner Carr, vice president of rides and engineering for the park.

Guests will embark on an expedition aboard state-of-the-art submersibles, exploring glowing underwater worlds, sunken shipwrecks, and encountering astonishing sea creatures.

The ride features a smooth, gliding motion system that allows vehicles to swing and rotate through themed environments, creating a cinematic experience.

With immersive audio, dynamic lighting, and a fully indoor setting, SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep offers an experience that lets families embark on a deep-sea expedition regardless of the weather.

Launching in a newly expanded area of the park, the attraction is designed to engage and inspire visitors of all ages.

