Reckless driver’s crash on I-75 leads to major marijuana bust, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said they made a major drug bust after pulling over a reckless driver.

Officials said Wadley Gaspard, a Fort Myers resident, was driving dangerously on I-75 before he crashed into a concrete barrier and a trailer of a semi-truck.

Investigators said they found three large suitcases filled with 116 pounds of marijuana inside his car.

Gaspard is facing several charges, including trafficking cannabis.

