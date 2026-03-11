Record-tying 90°F heat hits Orlando, cold front to cool down temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando had its first of many 90°F days with a record-tying afternoon - the old record was 90 back in 1918!

On average, Orlando will have about 110 days of 90°F+ each year, but it’s somewhat rare to have these days in the winter months.

A shift in the weather pattern is forecast to begin on Thursday.

An approaching cold front will bring the next significant rainfall opportunity to Central Florida.

The cold front will also lower temperatures back to near normal levels for this time of year.

Highs are expected to drop into the upper 70s and low 80s once the front passes through the area.

The cold front is scheduled to arrive on Thursday.

