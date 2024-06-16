Red Cross assists on apartment fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The American Red Cross were called to assist in an apartment fire Saturday an apartment in Orlando, according to firefighters.

According to the Orlando Fire Department, a fire in a three-story apartment building on the 4000 block of Raleigh Street has displaced two adults and six children Saturday.

OFD said the fire started on a stovetop and caused the building’s sprinkler system to activate.

Read: Ocoee police are investigating deadly crash

Firefighters were called out to the fire at around 10:40 a.m.

This fire is still under investigation.

Read: Seagrass and Optimism Sprouting along the Indian River Lagoon

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group