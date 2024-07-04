Red, Hot & Boom celebrates its 27th year in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs celebrated its 27th year hosting Red, Hot & Boom Wednesday at Cranes Roost Park.

The event went from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The city expected up to 250,000 people to enjoy the free family fun 4th of July event.

“My kids and my family, we all wanted to experience it together. We’ve heard about this for so many years, so we thought this was the year to try it,” said Stephanie Arguello, Red Hot and Boom attendee.

The event is one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in Central Florida, with food vendors looking at trying the event to cater to new customers.

“We were looking for a good place to come share our sweet treats and lemonade with people, and she told me “Hey this is the perfect place to be this year. Red Hot and Boom, the premiere 4th of July celebration,” said Jim Mazurek, Owner of DonutNV South Orlando.

Although some cloud coverage paused the events, once it cleared, the festivities began again, and those young and old watched as over 14,000 fireworks lit up the night sky for the 4th of July.

“Last Red Hot and Boom was awesome, so I mean, this one’s got to be awesome too,” Logan Losuito, Red Hot and Boom attendee.

