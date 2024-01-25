Reedy Creek Fire Department debuts new name after Tallahassee’s takeover

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Almost a year into Tallahassee’s takeover, the fire trucks that respond to emergencies near Walt Disney World have a new name.

They’ve been known as the Reedy Creek Fire Department trucks since the resort broke ground.

It will now be called the District Fire Department.

It’s part of the continued effort to wipe away traces of Disney’s former control over the district.

Even though the company is suing in hopes of undoing all the changes.

The acting fire chief said the trucks will get the new logo soon.

Officials said the rebranding will take two years to finish and have a minimal cost.

Firefighters also had input on all aspects of the change.

