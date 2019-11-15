Registered sex offender accused of impersonating officer for third time

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer for a third time is in the Orange County Jail on Friday, according to officials.
This time, officials said Jeremy Dewitte, 39, faces charges out of Osceola County.
Related Headlines
Details of Dewitte's arrest were not immediately available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Georgia police chief's wife arrested in drug bust, charged with heroin possession, officials say
- Taxpayers will be responsible for bill when Florida's springs run dry
- Neighbors want Winter Park church to turn down volume after over 200 noise complaints
- 10-week-old puppy from southeast Missouri has tail growing out of his forehead
Dewitte was accused of impersonating an officer late last month, according to records.
Read: Registered sex offender accused of impersonating officer twice pleads with judge, bonds out of jail
Last month, Dewitte was arrested for another incident in Windermere, where officials said he was wearing a shirt with a police badge, a bullet-resistant vest and a helmet with a police-like badge while he worked a funeral procession.
Police said he was also wearing a fully equipped belt containing a BB gun that resembled a real gun, pepper spray, a baton, handcuffs, pocketknives and a two-way radio.
Police said Dewitte is a registered sex offender and not allowed to carry a firearm.
The Department of Corrections has records of Dewitte's 2001 conviction for a similar charge of impersonating an officer, along with records of a 2005 sex offense of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 15.
According to a 2018 affidavit, a woman accused him of impersonating an officer after he allegedly told her on a date that he "needed to put his gun in his Metro State company car" and that he was "working with local law enforcement."
Jeremy dewitte is back in the Orange County jail charged with another count of impersonating a law enforcement officer. These charges out of Osceola county. #wftv— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) November 15, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}