  • Registered sex offender accused of impersonating officer for third time

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer for a third time is in the Orange County Jail on Friday, according to officials.

    This time, officials said Jeremy Dewitte, 39, faces charges out of Osceola County.

    Details of Dewitte's arrest were not immediately available.

    Dewitte was accused of impersonating an officer late last month, according to records.

    Last month, Dewitte was arrested for another incident in Windermere, where officials said he was wearing a shirt with a police badge, a bullet-resistant vest and a helmet with a police-like badge while he worked a funeral procession.

    Police said he was also wearing a fully equipped belt containing a BB gun that resembled a real gun, pepper spray, a baton, handcuffs, pocketknives and a two-way radio.

    Police said Dewitte is a registered sex offender and not allowed to carry a firearm.

    The Department of Corrections has records of Dewitte's 2001 conviction for a similar charge of impersonating an officer, along with records of a 2005 sex offense of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 15.

    According to a 2018 affidavit, a woman accused him of impersonating an officer after he allegedly told her on a date that he "needed to put his gun in his Metro State company car" and that he was "working with local law enforcement."

