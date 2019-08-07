0 Relative of man accused in Parramore teen's death ordered to testify or face jail time, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is still trying to piece together who killed a Boone High School student last year.

Deputies have evidence and are narrowing in on suspects, but one person may have information the detectives need.

Chiquita Florence was served with an investigative subpoena, which means she was ordered to answer questions and was offered immunity in return.

An order to appear in front of a judge is an indication that authorities think Florence must have some important information that investigators need to finally charge someone in this case.

Deandre Florence awaits trial for second-degree felony murder after his friend, Denim Williams, was killed in what police said was an attempt to steal a man's cellphone in January.

Court documents released last month in that Parramore shooting showed that Deandre Florence is also suspected in the killing of Boone High School student Alejandro Vargas Martinez just weeks before.

Deandre Florence has not been charged in Martinez's murder, because police are still trying to piece that crime together.

New court filings show that detectives wanted to interview Chiquita Florence, a relative who they said has information about the teen's murder.

According to a motion filed in the case Chiquita Florence, "pled the 5th." Now, the assistant state attorney is asking a judge to make her answer questions or send her to jail.

We don't know what information she could provide or why she refused to talk. But if she doesn't explain herself this time to the judge, she could be arrested.

She will have to be in court Friday to see if she will be held in criminal contempt.

