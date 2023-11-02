Rep. Randy Fine files bill to expand Florida’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — State Rep. Randy Fine, from Brevard County, just filed House Bill 7C.

The proposed legislation would expand Florida’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

“This bill will appropriate $35 million to pay the emergency funding to protect Jewish institutions around the state schools, synagogues, community centers, museums, the kinds of places that are under threat today,” Fine said.

Fine had planned to seek funding next year. That was before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Rabbi Zvi Konikov, the director of the Chabad of the Space and Treasure Coasts, said he supports the bill.

Konikov said there are almost 300 Chabad centers in Florida alone. Fine will ask lawmakers to pass HB 7C during Florida’s special session next week.

