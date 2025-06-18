Report: Auto thefts down, but thieves still targeting these popular vehicles

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that automobile thefts finally dropped to pre-pandemic levels last year.

The nonprofits states vehicle thefts went down 17% between 2023 and 2024. This is below the 1 million mark for the first time since 2021.

Its report states that last year, 850,708 vehicles were stolen nationwide, as compared to the historic peak of 1,020,729 thefts in 2023.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says this was the biggest annual decrease in stolen vehicles in the last 40 years.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau lists its top five car models that were the most targeted by thieves in 2024. In order, they are the Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata, Chevrolet Silverado, Honda Accord, and Kia Optima.

According to the report, thieves tend to be after the parts rather than the cars themselves.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group