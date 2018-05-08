0 Report: Man yells ‘You're going to die, child molester' while pouring gas in motel room

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was arrested after he poured gasoline into motel rooms and onto vehicles, while yelling he was going to light them on fire, according to an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The incident happened at the Friendly Village Inn on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, deputies said.

The report said that Jorge Francisco Porto-Sierra, 50, was seen by a driver pouring gasoline into a room. The witness said Sierra ran at his car while holding a gas can and began pouring gasoline through the car window and onto him and his girlfriend.

The witness drove away, but Sierra got into a car and crashed into the witness’ vehicle three times, the report said. Sierra yelled at the witness, “Get out so I can end your life,” the report stated.

Sierra kept his vehicle in front of the witness’ car so the couple could not leave, deputies said.

Another witness, a motel guest, said that initially, Sierra got out of a car and yelled, “I’m going to kill all child-molesting (expletive),” just before he started banging on the motel room door, according to the report.

The motel guest told authorities that Sierra broke the room’s window and poured gasoline inside, while screaming, “You’re going to die, child molester. I’m coming in,” the report said.

The guest and his friend were able to escape from a back window, the report said.

Authorities arrested Sierra who told them he wanted to “Barbecue all the child molesters,” and that “they all here and deserve to die,” according to the report. Sierra also told officers that he had a cigarette in his hand to light the fire, the report said.

Sierra was booked into the Osceola County Jail without bail.

