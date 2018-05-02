ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County pastor faces charges of sexual activity with a 17-year-old stemming from allegations from one year ago, according to Orange County court documents.
Billy Leveille, 51, was arrested this week. He recently was a pastor at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Rio Grande Avenue, but once the allegations surfaced, he was fired and banned from being a pastor at the congregation, according to a police report.
According to incident reports obtained by Eyewitness News, Leveille had sex with the teenager three times at different hotels.
The 17-year-old girl told investigators "she did not feel comfortable with this but was scared to tell Leveille anything, as he was the pastor of her church," the report states.
The girl said Leveille would say, “he was really stressed and needed a stress reliever."
The incident are alleged to have taken place around the end of 2016.
Investigators started looking into the case because of a video circulated on Facebook that showed him having sex with someone believed to be an underage female.
Leveille is out of jail on a $10,000 bail.
He’s scheduled to be arraigned May 17.
