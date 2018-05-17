Reported shooting at Emerald Place Apartments in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police officers are responding to an apartment complex Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting.
The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Tree Lane at the Emerald Place Apartments.
A spokesperson for the police department is on her way to the scene.
Channel 9’s Melonie Holt is also on her way to the scene. Follow her on Twitter and watch WFTV Eyewitness News for updates.
