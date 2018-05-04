Reports of 'spoofing calls' following Jason's Deli data breach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida authorities say they've received reports about compromised debit and credit cards related to a data breach involving Jason's Deli.
The City of Tallahassee Police Department said the victims have been getting "spoofing" phone calls from fraudsters.
Related Headlines
The calls appeared to be legitimate as scammers claim to be part of a banking institution's fraud section, police said. The callers would try to get the security number off the victims' debit and credit cards.
Police advise the public to not provide information if you suspect that you're receiving a call from fraudsters. Victims are advised to request a new card if their card has been compromised.
RELATED: What to do if you’ve been affected by the Jason’s Deli breach
The calls are the latest in the Jason's Deli data breach, a restaurant chain that has several locations throughout Florida, including one in Jacksonville.
The breach started in June 2017 when criminals used RAM-scraping malware on a number of our point-of-sales terminals at various restaurant locations.
The restaurant chain was notified in December that payment card information had appeared for sale on the “dark web,” and that a portion of the data may have come from several Jason’s Deli locations.
Officials from the restaurant company recommend customers to review their debit and account statements as well as their credit report. The company has provided information for checking those statuses.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}