‘Representation matters’: Event aims to help Hispanic community take off in aerospace careers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Latino Pilots Association is hosting its inaugural Latin Aerospace Industry Expo in Kissimmee on Friday.

Airlines from across the country will network with aviation professionals as they face increasing demand for air travel.

Airlines there are also offering a variety of jobs in the field. Whether you’re an aspiring aviator, mechanic, or dispatcher, there are job openings for all.

But the goal of this event is deeper than landing a job. Claudia Zapata-Cardone, president of the Latino Pilots Association, said it’s also a chance to talk about the importance of empowering and inspiring diverse communities to explore careers in aviation.

“Representation matters,” she said. “People don’t know about these careers. These are lucrative careers that help build generational wealth.”

If you missed Friday’s event, LPA is already planning its next event. It’s a family-friendly community event scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

