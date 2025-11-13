Request for new Deltona fire transport unit denied by county

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona’s request to add a fourth fire-based transport unit was denied by Volusia County, despite increasing call volumes and high workload levels for the city’s firefighter-paramedics.

Currently, the Deltona Fire Department operates three fire-based transport units, which have been effective in improving patient care and reducing response times. However, with the city’s growing population and rising call volumes, the need for additional units has become critical.

Volusia County EMS Director Mark Wolcott stated in response to Deltona’s request, “Discussions with county leadership indicate no appetite to expand the municipal transport program.”

Deltona Fire Department’s three transport units, Medic 61, Medic 63, and Medic 64, are experiencing some of the highest workload levels in the region, with utilization rates exceeding 30% for Medic 61 and approaching 25% for the others.

In 2025, Deltona Fire has completed 4,147 total transports, accounting for more than 50% of all patient transports originating in the city. Of these, 703 transports were from outside Deltona, including 216 from Orange City and DeBary, 40 from DeLand, and 447 from unincorporated county areas.

The introduction of Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances and Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) paramedic trucks by the county has led to situations where Deltona fire engine paramedics must ride in County EVAC units to provide advanced life support (ALS) care in a BLS ambulance if a QRV paramedic is not nearby.

Deltona Fire transport units average a 12-minute total response time with 7 minutes of travel time for emergency calls, while Volusia County EVAC averages 16 minutes total response time with 10 minutes of travel time in Deltona.

