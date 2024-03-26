Rescue search underway after cargo ship hits Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse

BALTIMORE — A major bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after a container ship crashed into it early Tuesday.

Officials said rescue efforts are underway after several vehicles fell into the river below during the bridge collapse.

Police said at least seven people ended up in the water.

Watch: State officials say the race to rescue Floridians in Haiti will get even more complicated

A video shared with Channel 9 shows the Francis Scott Key bridge falling into the river.

Francis Scott Key Bridge

Officials say a large ship hit one of the bridge’s support columns.

Read: 3 children ages 6, 2 and 9-months missing, last seen in Orlando

That bridge had four lanes and was about one-and-a-half miles long.

Dive teams are now looking for victims who may be in the water.

Watch: Following apartment explosion, residents are concerned for their safety and want answers

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group