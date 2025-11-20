13-year-old accused of manslaughter in shooting of Port St John Man

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Thirty-year-old Kelby Miller, a Brevard County man who grew up attending Merritt Island Christian School with his twin brother, is being remembered as a devoted son, grandson, and sibling.

His father and grandmother say he never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family — a family now grieving his loss.

According to Cocoa police, Miller traveled to Bristol Drive in Cocoa on the night of November 16th.

His father says Kelby believed he was meeting a woman he’d connected with on an online dating site.

But within minutes of his arrival in the neighborhood, a single fatal gunshot rang out.

Investigators say surveillance video from the area captured a suspect, 13-year-old Emeril Rachel, walking toward the scene and later running away from it.

Police say a gunshot residue test also revealed gunpowder on Rachel’s right hand, though the teen denied ever firing a gun. Miller’s family is now preparing to lay him to rest.

