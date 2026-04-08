Rescued manatee released back into wild after rehabilitation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A manatee rescued from a storm drain in Melbourne Beach earlier this year has been released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation.

The manatee, named Melby, had been recovering at SeaWorld Orlando since February, when crews broke through pavement to free the 410-pound animal trapped in a storm drain under Neptune Drive.

On Tuesday, Melby was returned to the waters of the Eau Gallie River near Ballard Park, where wildlife officials said he swam away in much better condition than when he was rescued.

With spring storms approaching, teams from SeaWorld Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission coordinated the release in front of a crowd of onlookers.

“They carried him into the water here. He hung out a little bit and was getting used to things. And actually, there were some manatees here waiting for him,” said Brevard County resident Ava Cronin.

Melby had spent weeks in rehab after being discovered during a routine drainage survey. Rescue crews worked for hours to reach him, breaking through pavement to complete the rescue.

Melbourne Beach Vice Mayor Terry Cronin called the rescue a “Melbourne Beach miracle,” noting the storm drain’s deteriorated structure allowed the manatee to become trapped. He said efforts are underway to update aging infrastructure, with funds from a community GoFundMe helping cover rescue costs and repairs.

SeaWorld Rescue officials said Melby showed steady improvement during treatment.

“His blood work started trending the right way all the way up to being medically cleared and here for his return day,” said Mallory McCormack with the SeaWorld Rescue Team.

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