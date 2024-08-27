Some say they’ve spotted nude homeless people at Daytona Beach park

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — People in Daytona Beach are concerned about a homeless population in Breakers Park near the Main Street Pier.

Businesses and residents told Channel 9 that in recent weeks, they have witnessed several incidents of “indecent exposure” that happened there.

They showed us photos of people with their pants down and going to the bathroom in the middle of the park.

Other photos showed people with no clothes, digging through trash cans.

William Kinsella from the Daytona Slingshot has dealt with these issues for a while.

He said that often, the people from the park come onto his property.

“We even had a lady come onto our site the other day and ask some of our customers if they needed to buy drugs,” Kinsella said.

The city has a long list of rules for the park posted that prohibit smoking, drinking alcohol, camping and loitering.

While Channel 9 was there, police showed up and their presence seemed to help.

But as soon as they left, the groups came right back.

Kinsella appreciates their support but said he isn’t sure what the long-term solution is.

“These customers have to get to my place in the first place, and the fact that they have to run through a gauntlet of homeless people -- well, it’s not good,” he said.

Channel 9 spoke with Katherine Bernard, who is currently homeless.

She said that she doesn’t agree with what she has seen happening in the park. But she said that once you’re in the situation, it’s not easy to get out.

“Some of the homeless people are scum. Bad, bad people. Not all of us are on drugs. Not all of us have a stealing problem. But they shun us out. Once they know you’re homeless, they don’t what to help you,” Bernard said.

