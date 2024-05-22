Residents can now renew tags at Publix kiosks in Seminole County

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Seminole County Tax Collector has started installing kiosks inside area Publix stores.

Residents can renew tags during business hours to avoid the trip to the DMV.

This is in response to long lines and wait times at the DMV.

Seminole County resident Shari Horsey said the waiting and anxiety come with going to the DMV.

“When’s the best time to go? Should I go at the beginning of the month?,” Horsey said. “And than I say no that’s crazy because everyone’s registration is getting ready to expire or have alrady expired.”

There’s good news for Seminole County residents. Tax Collector JR Kroll unveiled his latest time-saving idea – self-service tag renewal kiosks.

“This is great for them,” Kroll said. “Especially since it is hard for people during the business hours when the tax collector’s office is open.”

It’s really simple – all one has to do is visit their local Publix, type in their information and that’s it. The whole process will take no more than five minutes.

Right now, the kiosks only do road vehicle registrations.

You can find them at Longwood’s Springs Plaza and Casselberry Commons Publix locations.

As long as the grocery store is open, so is the kiosk.

“It’s going to better serve the public with hours, weekends, and after-hours to get registration renewals,” Kroll said.

There is a service fee, but Horsey said the $4 is more than worth it for the convenience.

Usually, when you head to the DMV, you must go to one in the county where you live.

These new kiosks are open to all Florida residents. You can use the kiosk’s services regardless of where you live.

