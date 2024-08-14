Residents in Puerto Rico brace for Ernesto while remembering Hurricane Maria

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents in Puerto Rico brace themselves for the impact of a harsh tropical storm that will most likely upgrade to a hurricane.

Monday, Carlos Otero said, as of 6:00 pm Tuesday, gray clouds filled the sky of Caimito. Otero told Eyewitness News via FaceTime that he warned his family and friends of heavy rain and strong winds.

“A hard night, with a lot of wind and a lot of rain,” said Otero.

According to the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center, it expects the tropical storm to boost to a hurricane Tuesday as it passes over the northeast parts of Puerto Rico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above ground level for the eastern coast of Puerto Rico from San Juan to Guayama, including the islands of Culebra and Vieques and in the U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.

Ernesto is expected to produce up to ten inches of rain. Possibly unleashing floods and landslides, with the potential of widespread power outages.

Tropical Storm Ernesto is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 6 inches over portions of the Leeward Islands from St. Kitts and Nevis to St. Martin and across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Rainfall totals of 6 to 8 inches, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, are expected across southeastern Puerto Rico, with totals of 2 to 4 inches across northwestern Puerto Rico.

“It’s not going to be like Maria. It’s more weak than Maria. That was about 30 hours on top of us, and it was a lot of destruction,” said Ortero.

In 2017, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, causing billions of dollars in damage to infrastructure, housing, and the economy.

The category five hurricane was the most devastating natural disaster to hit Puerto Rico in decades.

Tuesday, Governor Pedro Pierluisi activated the National Guard, closed schools and universities, and opened over 300 shelters.

During a press conference Tuesday, the Department of Consumers Affairs also said the prices of food, water, and other essential items would freeze to avoid inflation.

