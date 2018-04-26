Residents react to bear killing dog, injuring another in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set traps in The Estates at Springs Landing subdivision along Markham Woods Road near Longwood to try to catch a bear that killed a dog late Tuesday, days after injuring another.
The community reacted on social media, with some readers placing the blame on the owners.
Others said people should use "common sense" when it comes to bear-proofing their home.
Many residents were sympathetic to the owners' loss.
