Residents upset about city's plans to sell 18 acres for development

WILDWOOD, Fla. - Some residents of The Villages told Channel 9 on Tuesday that they're upset about the city of Wildwood's plans to re-zone 18 acres of land for commercial development.
The residents said they hope the city will reconsider its plans to sell the parcel near Powell Road and County Road 44A.
The property was once the site of an emergency services helicopter landing pad.
"I don't want it either, because this is just majestic the way it is," resident Robert Tetrault said. "I don't know if we'll be able to stop them or compromise."
Resident Tom Clubb said he would prefer to see the area become a nature trail.
"It just makes me feel bad that they're going to cut all of these woods down. That's the reason we bought our properties," he said. "We watch eagles up there, owls. There's a lot of owls up there."
The city's Planning and Zoning Board has voted to re-zone the land. The Wildwood City Commission will make a final decision in the coming months.
