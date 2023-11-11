Residents upset after city neglects overgrown brush at Sanford park, attracting homeless people

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford residents said overgrown brush at a city park has become a trouble spot.

She says it has attracted homeless people and snakes to the area.

When her complaints went unanswered, she contacted Channel 9 for help.

Pinehurst Park is pretty well maintained, but when you get towards this back corner where it abuts up to some homes, you can see that there’s some overgrowth here in this corner near a retention pond.

Now residents have been complaining about this for months, saying that the city used to clean it up but stopped.

A city of Sanford spokesperson sent someone out to look at the issue, telling Channel 9 the city was unaware of the problem.

Officials said they will schedule a time to clean up the park.

Besides cleaning out this overgrowth, the city also says that they intend to put up a fence to make sure that people can’t cut through here anymore.

