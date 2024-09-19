Restaurant workers at Disney Springs call for better pay and benefits

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Dozens of workers at Disney Springs said they are looking for better pay and benefits.

Most of the restaurants in that entertainment district are operated by separate companies, not Disney.

That means workers are not in one of the unions that represents Disney cast members.

“And it’s absolutely unacceptable that we have a second-class worker doing the same work right on the same property,” said Jeremy Haicken, president of UNITE HERE Local 737.

Union leaders are calling on the employees who work for subcontractors to start organizing and joining the unions.

