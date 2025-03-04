Retail giant buys former Conn’s HomePlus site in Kissimmee, eyes expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has acquired a Kissimmee shopping center for $7.2 million, planning to relocate one of its stores there by 2026, creating 30-50 jobs.

The site, previously anchored by Conn’s HomePlus, includes a vacant storefront and a Ross Dress For Less, reflecting Goodwill’s expansion strategy.

GW Real Estate LLC, an entity tied to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida Inc., bought the two-parcel retail space Feb. 13.

