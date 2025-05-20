In reversal, Ocala moves to settle police prayer lawsuit

OCALA, Fla. — An 11-year First Amendment saga could be put to rest on Tuesday.

Ocala City Council members will vote to approve a settlement agreement with residents who sued the city over a police-led prayer vigil in 2014.

The vigil was organized by frustrated officers in the wake of a series of shootings that injured three children.

In the days after the shootings, few people came forward to help them solve the crimes.

Police at the time believed religious leaders could prod community members to cooperate.

A group of atheists sued the city, claiming the department violated the separation of church and state.

Judges repeatedly sided against the police department, ruling that the department overstepped by acting as the vigil’s organizers instead of simply participating in it.

The city appealed last year, with council members vowing to take the fight to the Supreme Court if necessary.

It’s not clear what caused the city to reverse course.

Terms of the settlement were not made public other than the requirement the lawsuit ends.

Council members could vote to reject the settlement, though such a move would be rare.

Prior to the appeal, the lawsuit cost taxpayers more than $500,000.

