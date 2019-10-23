  • Riders stuck on Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Riders of the Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios were stuck Wednesday, officials with the Orlando Fire Department said.

     

    Officials said 12 guests were stuck on two different ride cars.

     

    Universal employees helped the guests off the track.

     

    Firefighters were at the scene on standby.

     

    No one was injured.

     

    The roller coaster has gotten stuck several times since 2010.

     

