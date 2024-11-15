RISE Community Solutions working to help Central Florida families in need

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida organization is making a real difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness.

RISE Community Solutions is working tirelessly to provide essential services and support to families in need.

Bethany Audette is proof of that.

“We lived in hotels in my car, and just struggled to find that place because of the eviction that I had. It was impossible to get a new house, Audette said.

Audette is one of many Central Floridians who have found hope and support through RISE Community Solutions.

Their third annual RISE & Shine event brought together community leaders to discuss the complex issue of homelessness and to explore solutions.

According to RISE CEO Rebecca Leininger, a tremendous number of families are experiencing housing instability around Central Florida.

The nonprofit also prides itself on empowering families to overcome challenges and build a brighter future.

