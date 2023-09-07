Road rage leads to shootout between drivers on I-4 in Tampa, troopers say

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they are investigating a road rage shooting between drivers on Interstate 4.

Troopers said the incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday between two drivers on eastbound I-4 leaving the Tampa area.

Investigators said the road rage incident happened after a driver in a dark blue Chevy Traverse inadvertently cut off a white Toyota Camry while entering northbound I-275 from Howard Avenue.

Read: Police: Titusville woman fires gun at school bus

After both drivers were on I-4 they both displayed firearms at each other, troopers said.

Investigators said both drivers fired at each other with the Toyota driver striking the Chevy.

Watch: Records show 4 teens arrested in Orlando drive-by shooting have juvenile criminal histories

The driver of the Chevy was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries, according to a report.

Troopers said both drivers were compliant with the ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made.

Watch: ‘Nobody cares’: Ex-Viera High football player’s mom voices frustration over hazing investigation

The names of the drivers were not released by law enforcement.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or dial *FHP.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group