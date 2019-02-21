  • Road ranger dives in pond, breaks window to save distressed motorist near Lake Nona

    By: Christopher Boyce

    ORLANDO, Fl. - One man is glad to be alive after he thought he was going to die when his car went into a retention pond Thursday morning. 

    The incident happened around 10 a.m. when the man lost control of his vehicle in the area of State Road 417 and Narcoossee Road near Lake Nona. 

    The driver, Alex Morales, told Channel 9 that when he realized he was out of control at about 75 mph, he tried to overcorrect and ended up going into the water. 

    Officials said a ranger noticed the car in the pond while on patrol.  He then jumped into the pond and broke a window with a tool to save Morales.

    Both Morales and the ranger are said to be doing fine. 

    The City of Orlando Fire Department said they will likely recognize the man for his actions once more information becomes known. 

