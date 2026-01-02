Suspect allegedly lures child to campsite and tortures them for days, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained new details about the Flagler County kidnapping case - the suspect lured the child to a campsite and tortured him for days.

The sheriff’s office reported that the child was tied up, drugged and provided alcohol by Hariston. Authorities stated that during a traffic stop, deputies found Hariston with the kidnapped child and another 15-year-old juvenile.

A neighbor alerted law enforcement after observing Hariston with the children.

The sheriff’s office told Channel 9 the child thought he was going to die.

Hariston attempted to flee from deputies and even tried to take one of their firearms during the encounter. The 15-year-old juvenile, who was in the truck with Hariston, jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off, nearly hitting a deputy in the process.

Hariston now faces multiple charges, including kidnapping a minor under age 13 while armed with a deadly weapon, aggravated child abuse, battery by strangulation, and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Investigators are working to determine the relationship between Hariston and the 15-year-old juvenile. It remains unclear whether the teenage accomplice offered any assistance in luring the 11-year-old boy to the campsite.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group