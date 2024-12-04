Roads blocked after fatal crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said they are on-scene at a fatal crash in Lake County.

Troopers said the fatal crash happened around 3:04 p.m. on County Road 42 at the intersection of Penley Lane in Altoona.

Investigators said the crash involved a 2018 Honda Accord and a 2021 GMC Sierra.

A 45-year-old man from Umatilla was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased, troopers said.

Troopers said the road is currently blocked at the intersection of County Road 42 and Penley Lane.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

