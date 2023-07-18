Robberies linked to Facebook Marketplace under investigation in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said they’re investigating a series of robberies related to advertisements that were recently posted online.

Detectives said the robberies stemmed from ads listed on Facebook Marketplace.

The robberies of would-be buyers may have involved a dirt bike or four-wheeler listed for sale, according to Orlando Police Department.

Police didn’t say how many cases they are investigating, but believe there could be more victims.

They’re asking anyone who was robbed during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in the first week of June to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

OPD also reminded the public that its headquarters is an ideal location to safely exchange items from online ads.

The agency said citizens will see “E-Commerce Exchange Zone” signs posted in its parking lot directing them to spaces that are constantly monitored by officers.

Orlando police headquarters is located at 1250 West South Street, Orlando, FL 32805.

