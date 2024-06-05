Rock the Country: Ocala country music festival headlined by Kid Rock, Jason Aldean

OCALA, Fla. — Country music festival Rock the Country will soon make its way to Ocala for its only Florida stop at the Majestic Oaks equestrian grounds.

The two-day festival on Friday and Saturday will be headlined by Grammy-nominated artists Kid Rock and Jason Aldean.

Ocala is one of the seven locations selected for the festival’s inaugural year.

The festival said it aims to bring “country music back to its roots -- the small towns that make up the backbone of America.”

“Rock the Country is about bringing a festival to the people, and these towns represent hard-working Americans and small-town USA,” Shane Quick, the festival’s founder, said in a news release. “Our vision was to create something that would resonate with small towns across America, and seeing the impact it had in Gonzales reaffirms that we’re on the right path. We’re excited to continue this journey and bring the Rock the Country experience to even more towns in the coming months.”

See the lineup for both days below:

Friday

Kid Rock

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Travis Tritt

Gavin Adcock

Sadie Bass

Saturday

Jason Aldean

Brantley Gilbert

Warren Zeiders

Elvie Shane

Trippp

See a map of the location below:

