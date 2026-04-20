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Roller coaster week for Central Florida gas prices, varying by ZIP code

Gas prices in Central Florida are fluctuating, with prices varying by ZIP code. Despite volatility, Florida remains cheaper than the national average.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Gas prices
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re filling up in Central Florida right now, you’re likely feeling the squeeze of a roller coaster week at the pump.

According to Triple A, the regional average gas price is about $3.99 per gallon, but prices vary by ZIP code: drivers in Volusia and Osceola pay around $4.06, while those in Orange and Seminole pay about $4.02.

For the best deals nearby, check out Brevard, Lake, or Polk counties, where prices have fallen to the more affordable $3.97 to $3.99 range.

This recent volatility follows a sudden 14-cent jump that caused shockwaves across the state before subsiding. Although these fluctuations—caused by global supply disruptions and shipping issues—are frustrating, there’s a positive aspect: Florida remains cheaper than the national average of $4.04.

Central Florida commuters are also doing much better than travelers in West Palm Beach, who are facing a high $4.19, showing that although Central Florida isn’t the cheapest area in the state, it remains competitive in a volatile market.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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