Roller coaster week for Central Florida gas prices, varying by ZIP code

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re filling up in Central Florida right now, you’re likely feeling the squeeze of a roller coaster week at the pump.

According to Triple A, the regional average gas price is about $3.99 per gallon, but prices vary by ZIP code: drivers in Volusia and Osceola pay around $4.06, while those in Orange and Seminole pay about $4.02.

For the best deals nearby, check out Brevard, Lake, or Polk counties, where prices have fallen to the more affordable $3.97 to $3.99 range.

This recent volatility follows a sudden 14-cent jump that caused shockwaves across the state before subsiding. Although these fluctuations—caused by global supply disruptions and shipping issues—are frustrating, there’s a positive aspect: Florida remains cheaper than the national average of $4.04.

Central Florida commuters are also doing much better than travelers in West Palm Beach, who are facing a high $4.19, showing that although Central Florida isn’t the cheapest area in the state, it remains competitive in a volatile market.

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