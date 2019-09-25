Rollins College professor from Winter Springs to compete on Jeopardy!

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A college psychology professor from Winter Springs will compete on America’s favorite quiz show, Jeopardy!
Rollins College professor Steven St. John has been teaching in the Department of Psychology at the college since 2006, according to his website.
Related Headlines
He graduated with a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Florida in 1997.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
"My specialty is physiological psychology and behavioral neuroscience, with active research interests in the sense of taste, feeding behavior, and central pattern generators," St. John posted on the site.
Season 36 of Jeopardy! premiered Sept. 9 with television legend Alex Trebek at the podium, despite battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Last week, Trebek underwent more chemotherapy.
"I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky-high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing," Trebek told "Good Morning America."
You can watch St. John compete Friday at 7 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}