Ron DiMenna, Ron Jon surf shop founder dead at 88

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The founder of the famous Ron Jon Surf Shop, Ron DiMenna, passed away Saturday. He was 88 years old.

He leaves behind a legacy that fans say will live on forever. Part of that legacy is in Cocoa Beach. It’s his surf shop’s flagship store.

“I was driving by after dinner, and Oh my gosh, it’s the building,” said tourist Sue Ellis.

The store is 52,000 square feet and stocked with surfboards, apparel, accessories, and much more. According to the company’s website, “it’s the world’s largest surf shop of its kind.”

“It’s beautiful,” Ellis said, looking at the building with a huge smile. “The colors are gorgeous, and the statues out front.”

Her grandson, like millions worldwide, is a huge Ron Jon fan. She was surprised to hear about DiMenna’s passing.

“I think it’s wonderful that you can live on this Earth and have something that you will be able to leave behind to be remembered for a very long time,” she said.

A few years later, he opened a brick-and-mortar location in Long Beach Island. He then opened more locations in Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida.

He and his wife, Lynne, formed Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, a charity dedicated to protecting Florida’s beaches. The Endless Summer Specialty License Plate funds it.

“[He] represents what hard work can do when you have a desire and passion,” Ellis said. “You can achieve anything when you really work at it. He’s done an amazing job. That’s his legacy.”

