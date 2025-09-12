Royal Caribbean Extends Pause on Visits to Haiti Through April 2026

BEVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Royal Caribbean has announced a pause on its cruises to Labadee, Haiti, extending the suspension through April 2026 due to safety concerns.

The cruise line is taking this action ‘out of an abundance of caution’ as there is a Level 4 U.S. State Department advisory against travel to Haiti, citing high crime rates.

‘If it’s in an area where there’s just been a lot of turbulence, I guess, or just a lot of stuff going on, then you kind of have to have a lot more on that side of caution,’ said Elizabeth Cartagena, a cruise passenger.

Royal Caribbean’s decision affects its private destination, Labadee, which will not see any ships until at least next year.The suspension of cruises to Labadee began in March 2024, and passengers are being rerouted to alternate destinations.Stewart Chiron, known as ‘The Cruise Guy’ and an industry expert, noted that there are plenty of other beautiful destinations in the Caribbean for travelers to visit.Cynthia Cummings, another cruise passenger, expressed willingness to be rerouted to places like the Bahamas or Bermuda, emphasizing the importance of safety and security.

As Royal Caribbean continues to prioritize passenger safety, travelers can expect adjustments to itineraries while the situation in Haiti is monitored.

