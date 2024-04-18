Runners to gather for ‘Springtime Surprise Weekend’ at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney’s “Springtime Surprise Weekend” is underway at the “The Most Magical Place On Earth.”

The annual event kicked off Thursday with a special yoga gathering.

Organizers are preparing for a series of special events, including a 5K on Friday and a 10K on Saturday, before a final cool down on Sunday at Typhoon Lagoon.

This year’s race is all about adventure, with themes from “Peter Pan,” “Up,” “The Lion King,” and “Lilo and Stitch.”

