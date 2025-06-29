Saint Cloud breaks ground on $12.5M fire station to meet Growing EMS demands

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — On Friday, firefighters in Saint Cloud broke ground for a new fire station, marking an important milestone in the city’s infrastructure development.

The new fire station, costing $12.5 million, will replace the 30-year-old facility and offer more space for crews, equipment, and emergency vehicles.

City officials highlight this expansion as essential to accommodating the region’s increasing demand for fire and EMS services.

City officials view the new station as an indicator of the city’s development.

