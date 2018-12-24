Sales tax increase could be up to Osceola County voters

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County could ask voters to approve a sales tax hike to pay for transportation improvements.
The money would cover the costs of repaving and expanding roads.
Commissioner Fred Hawkins said that the board is considering a referendum to increase the sales tax for transportation upgrades.
“This would be needed along with the current impact fees we collect to get us ahead over about a ten year period,” said Hawkins.
While the details still need to be worked out, Hawkins said the proposal could include up to a one-penny increase that would generate more than $600 million over a 10-year period.
The county increased its fuel tax by five cents, to a total of 11 cents, back in 2016. But Hawkins said most of that money was used toward public transportation and Lynx bus service.
Besides repaving, he said the sales tax proposal could help pay for the expansion of sever roads to ease congestion.
Joseph Vazquez moved to the county a few years ago.
“The roads do need to be improved. I’m just not sure. I don’t know all the information in regard to the taxes,” he said.
Hawkins said 42 percent of the sales tax is paid by visitors to Osceola County, who are also driving on the county’s roads.
