Sanford Fire Department mourns loss of Battalion Chief Luke Kimmig

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Fire Department is mourning the loss of a fallen firefighter.

The agency shared pictures of Battalion Chief Luke Kimmig on social media.

Leaders in the fire department said he died in the line of duty.

“He lived a life with exceptionally high standards for himself and those that surrounded him- his impact on SFD will be echoed for generations,” a fire department spokesperson said.

Kimmig served with the Sanford Fire Department since 2006.

He’s survived by his wife and five children.

Funeral details will soon be announced.

