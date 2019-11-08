Sanford man arrested after driving under the influence with children in car, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Police arrested a Sanford man after they said he was driving under the influence with children in the car.
In a dashcam video of the traffic stop, David Smouse can be seen weaving all over the road and into the median.
Smouse was driving along Lake Mary Boulevard when an officer followed him for several blocks, sirens blaring.
At one point, Smouse comes to a stop in the middle of the road and starts to get out of the car.
The officer then tases Smouse in the back and Smouse falls into the back of his car.
Once officers got him under control, they found two young children in the back seat of the car.
“Drinking and driving is bad enough, but two kids in the car, that just can’t happen,” said Zach Hudson, with Lake Mary police.
Smouse was charged with child neglect, DUI, fleeing and eluding and resisting officers.
"He’s definitely putting everybody at risk. The kids, the drivers. We stopped this before it got really bad,” Hudson said.
Smouse bonded out of jail. He was indicted by a grand jury and will be back in court next month.
